salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $360.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.23.

CRM opened at $261.20 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a PE ratio of 104.90, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $23,140,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 216,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,004,000 after buying an additional 200,983 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 24.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 122,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

