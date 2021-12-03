Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €89.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €89.00 ($101.14) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($112.50) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €93.40 ($106.14).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($147.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €77.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.08.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.