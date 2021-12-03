Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €105.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €105.00 ($119.32) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.91 ($119.21).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €85.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.60. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

