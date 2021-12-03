Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in November

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,440,300 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 11,678,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,127.5 days.

Separately, CLSA raised Santos to a “buy” rating and set a $7.94 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

STOSF opened at $4.48 on Friday. Santos has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

