Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Update

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,900 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 434,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sapiens International by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sapiens International by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.