Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay Purchases 21,394 Shares

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 21,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $23,319.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Savara stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a current ratio of 32.56. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Corp boosted its position in Savara by 15.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 945,536 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Savara by 19.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Savara by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,960 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Savara by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,065,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 113,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 291.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

