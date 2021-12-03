Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBGSY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Schneider Electric S.E. to an outperform rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

