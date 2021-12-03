SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SciPlay by 1,956.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 693,596 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SciPlay by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 416,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SciPlay by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 89,296 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,379,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SciPlay by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 74,280 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.27. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

