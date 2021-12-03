Scotiabank Cuts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$15.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.45.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

