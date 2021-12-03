Scotiabank Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$106.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$166.92.
TSE CP traded down C$1.54 on Friday, reaching C$87.81. The company had a trading volume of 791,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,210. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$91.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$82.12 and a 1-year high of C$100.00.
In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
