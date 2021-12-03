Scotiabank Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$106.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$166.92.

TSE CP traded down C$1.54 on Friday, reaching C$87.81. The company had a trading volume of 791,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,210. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$91.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$82.12 and a 1-year high of C$100.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

