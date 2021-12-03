Scotiabank Lowers National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$112.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$101.29.
Shares of TSE NA opened at C$96.56 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$70.81 and a 1 year high of C$106.10. The firm has a market cap of C$32.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.53.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
