Scotiabank Lowers National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$112.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$101.29.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$96.56 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$70.81 and a 1 year high of C$106.10. The firm has a market cap of C$32.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

