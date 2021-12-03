Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

In other Seaboard news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc bought 2,415,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $50,000,001.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,794.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,870.02 and a 52-week high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $81.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.