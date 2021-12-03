Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3,898.04 and last traded at $3,882.52. 31 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,794.99.

The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $81.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

In other Seaboard news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc purchased 2,415,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,001.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

