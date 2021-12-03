Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $2.97. Sector 10 shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

About Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Sector 10, Inc engages in the provision of emergency disaster response equipment and related support services. It develops and markets emergency and disaster response equipment known as Mobile Response Unit (MRU) and Stationary Response Unit (SRU). The firm’s products provides an emergency communications system with on-board life safety resources that are needed in an emergency event.

