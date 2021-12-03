SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.02. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SCWX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at $1,010,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 12.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.