Seelaus Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Big Lots by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

BIG opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.23. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

