Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.14.

