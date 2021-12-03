Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Magnite by 640.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Magnite by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,208,520.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.93 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

