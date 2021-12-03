SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEGXF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

