Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sempra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.71.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.