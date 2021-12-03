Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Semtech updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.730 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.65-$0.73 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,881. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

In other Semtech news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at $433,563.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

