Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Semtech updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.730 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.65-$0.73 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,881. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78.
SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.