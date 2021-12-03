Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Short Interest Update

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 785,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE SXT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,807. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.44.
Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 24,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,232,380.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 337,329 shares of company stock worth $30,822,890. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXT. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Sensient Technologies
Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.
