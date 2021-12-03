Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Short Interest Update

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 785,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SXT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,807. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.44.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 24,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,232,380.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 337,329 shares of company stock worth $30,822,890. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXT. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

