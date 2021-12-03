Serco Group (LON:SRP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRP. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 133.80 ($1.75) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

