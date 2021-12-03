Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) vs. Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Critical Contrast

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) and Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sesen Bio and Lipocine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio $11.24 million 17.92 -$22.40 million ($0.25) -4.04 Lipocine $170,000.00 545.33 -$20.96 million ($0.21) -5.00

Lipocine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sesen Bio. Lipocine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sesen Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sesen Bio has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lipocine has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sesen Bio and Lipocine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lipocine 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sesen Bio presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 444.55%. Lipocine has a consensus price target of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 201.59%. Given Sesen Bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sesen Bio is more favorable than Lipocine.

Profitability

This table compares Sesen Bio and Lipocine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio N/A -155.66% -41.67% Lipocine N/A -56.28% -43.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Lipocine shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Lipocine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lipocine beats Sesen Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K. Christopher Garcia, Gregory L. Verdine, Casey T. Weaver and K. Dane Wittrup on February 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

