Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Short Interest Update

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the October 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shell Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. 1,177,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,153. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 725.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 89.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,602,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 20.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

