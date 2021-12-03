Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.20

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON SHRS opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 265.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 272.21. Shires Income has a one year low of GBX 226.12 ($2.95) and a one year high of GBX 294 ($3.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £81.67 million and a P/E ratio of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Shires Income Company Profile
