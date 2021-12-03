Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,447.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,481.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,452.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,626.67.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

