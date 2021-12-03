Short Interest in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Increases By 36.7%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Adecoagro stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,200. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $325.62 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

