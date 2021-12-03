Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Decreases By 27.2%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,200 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 895,400 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.13. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $74,730.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $483,041. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 301,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,212 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.