Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Decreases By 27.2%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,200 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 895,400 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.13. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $74,730.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $483,041. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 301,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,212 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
