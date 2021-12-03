Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Increases By 40.2%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,400 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the October 31st total of 393,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHPF opened at $8.75 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
