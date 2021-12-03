Short Interest in BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Decreases By 22.9%

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOA Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOA Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. BOA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.91.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

