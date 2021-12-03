Short Interest in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Grows By 25.6%

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bull Horn by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 157,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 47,386 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Bull Horn by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 408,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264,122 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bull Horn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bull Horn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,488,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bull Horn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHSE opened at $9.96 on Friday. Bull Horn has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

