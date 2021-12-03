Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Increases By 24.7%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,476,800 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 1,986,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS CXBMF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 159,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,889. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

