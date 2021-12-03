Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Increases By 45.9%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the October 31st total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.16 million, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 3.07. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CAAS. Greenridge Global boosted their target price on shares of China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
Featured Article: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.