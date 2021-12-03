Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Increases By 45.9%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the October 31st total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.16 million, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 3.07. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAAS. Greenridge Global boosted their target price on shares of China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.