Short Interest in Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Declines By 33.7%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,900 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 1,040,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.53.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS CPPMF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 43,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,642. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $584.86 million and a P/E ratio of 7.54.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.