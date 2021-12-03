Short Interest in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Increases By 25.0%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 864,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CS Disco stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. 10,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $34.06 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAW shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

In related news, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $93,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $3,421,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock worth $191,821,107.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,266,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,954,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,067,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

