Short Interest in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Decreases By 22.8%

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $1,320,606.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total transaction of $477,680.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,465 shares of company stock worth $2,999,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 237.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

CSWI stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.38.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

