Short Interest in DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Rises By 67.3%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the October 31st total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 704.3 days.

DNACF stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. DeNA has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $21.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DeNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

