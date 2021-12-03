Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Expands By 26.2%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,400 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 280,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,858,000 after buying an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,244 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after acquiring an additional 149,706 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.77. 7,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.40 and a 200 day moving average of $196.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $210.15.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.