Short Interest in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Declines By 30.5%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the October 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. Domo has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.83.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domo will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $919,169.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Domo by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Domo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Domo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Domo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Domo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

