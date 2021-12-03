Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Decreases By 22.7%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 963,400 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EJH opened at $2.10 on Friday. E-Home Household Service has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EJH. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

