Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Decreases By 30.1%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts have commented on EKTAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elekta AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.89. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15.

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

