Short Interest in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Declines By 31.5%

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get ePlus alerts:

PLUS stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 1 year low of $81.68 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.33.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $458.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ePlus will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,650 shares of company stock worth $1,433,154 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,285,000 after acquiring an additional 118,004 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 340,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,968,000 after purchasing an additional 106,190 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,373,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,815 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.