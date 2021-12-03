Short Interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Declines By 34.0%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EYPT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. 5,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EYPT. Cowen upped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

