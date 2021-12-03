Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Increases By 35.0%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GANX. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 217.7% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 65,939 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 543.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 54,327 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $501,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $187,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GANX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 228.77%. On average, analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GANX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.