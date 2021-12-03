Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Expands By 46.3%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the October 31st total of 81,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 368.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMAB stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,941. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

