Short Interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Grows By 26.6%

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HWBK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,325. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.