Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Declines By 22.7%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,017,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of USIG stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $62.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USIG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,061,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,469 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 59,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,090,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,053,000.

