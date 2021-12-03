Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Increases By 43.5%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the October 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,402,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 32,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 265,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $72.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68.

