Short Interest in Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Declines By 29.3%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,400 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 737,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRVMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 190,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,398. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. Jervois Mining has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

Get Jervois Mining alerts:

Jervois Mining Company Profile

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.