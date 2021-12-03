Short Interest in Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Declines By 29.3%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,400 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 737,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JRVMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 190,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,398. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. Jervois Mining has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.51.
Jervois Mining Company Profile
